2020 Lincoln Marathon canceled amid coronavirus outbreak

The 2020 Lincoln Marathon and Half Marathon have been canceled in light of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to limit crowd sizes.
In a Facebook post Monday morning, the Lincoln Track Club announced it would cancel races to comply with the CDC's discouraging of events with more than 50 people for the next eight weeks.
In addition to the marathon, the Lincoln Track Club canceled the Tabitha Miles for Meals Run (March 28) and the Mayor's Run (May 2).
Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum closed
The Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum will be closed to the public, Tuesday through March 31. All museum activities including field trips, group tours, rentals and volunteer work are canceled or postponed.
Buffett's daughter reports exposure
The daughter of billionaire investor Warren Buffett has been exposed to the new coronavirus and has isolated herself at her Omaha home for two weeks.
Susie Buffett said on Sunday that she feels fine and doesn't think she's contracted COVID-19.
“I am not the least bit worried,” Buffett said. “I think the more we talk about it, the better it is. I hope it brings down the fear when you start to know people (who have been exposed). It makes it more real, but it also puts a face on it.”
She also said she hasn't been around her father since her exposure last week. On Friday the 89-year-old Berkshire Hathaway chairman told shareholders that they won't be allowed to physically attend the company's May 2 annual meeting in Omaha because of the virus threat.
