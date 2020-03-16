2020 Lincoln Marathon canceled amid coronavirus outbreak

The 2020 Lincoln Marathon and Half Marathon have been canceled in light of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to limit crowd sizes.

In a Facebook post Monday morning, the Lincoln Track Club announced it would cancel races to comply with the CDC's discouraging of events with more than 50 people for the next eight weeks.

In addition to the marathon, the Lincoln Track Club canceled the Tabitha Miles for Meals Run (March 28) and the Mayor's Run (May 2).

Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum closed

The Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum will be closed to the public, Tuesday through March 31. All museum activities including field trips, group tours, rentals and volunteer work are canceled or postponed.

Buffett's daughter reports exposure

The daughter of billionaire investor Warren Buffett has been exposed to the new coronavirus and has isolated herself at her Omaha home for two weeks.

Susie Buffett said on Sunday that she feels fine and doesn't think she's contracted COVID-19.