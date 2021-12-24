Lincoln man's map of best holiday lights a wayfinder for Christmas season

“I think these last two years, with COVID and people at home, they’ve just had more opportunity to make a bigger display, add a few more lights here and there,” he said. “I think the amount of bigger displays has definitely gone up since COVID has started.”

Wagoner’s own home decorations did not make the list until last year, he said. He does the lights himself, and said his wife often helps out.

“I put my house on the map for the first time last year,” Wagoner said. “Normally, I wouldn’t, but I think I collected enough to say for sure I could be on the map.”

For people who are interested in upping their holiday lights game, Wagoner’s main suggestion is to find something you enjoy and create a theme around it. He doesn’t have much of a set theme at his house this year, he said, but is looking for ideas for a future display.

When looking to go on a holiday lights tour this weekend, Wagoner recommends grabbing a hot drink, some loved ones and going out to enjoy Lincoln’s festive cheer.

“You don’t have to worry about paying for anything and can go at your own pace,” he said. “Something that a family can enjoy together."

