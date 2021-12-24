 Skip to main content
Lincoln man's map of best holiday lights a wayfinder for Christmas season
Lincoln man's map of best holiday lights a wayfinder for Christmas season

  Updated
Phillip Wagoner

Phillip Wagoner, who created a popular map of Christmas lights displays in Lincoln, put his house on the map last year.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

Beginning over a decade ago, Phillip Wagoner made maps of the best holiday lights in Lincoln just for his family to use. Now, his Facebook page dedicated to the map has more than 20,000 members.

Wagoner has always loved holiday lights displays, he said. Growing up in Gibbon, he remembers taking trips with his family to see the lights in Lincoln. Now that he lives here, Wagoner still loves the lights and like many in Lincoln, he and his family look forward to holiday drives to check them out.

He started the Facebook page three years ago as a way to share his map with other people interested in touring the different holiday displays.

“It’s humbling,” Wagoner said. “I’m glad that I can help families or people interested in Christmas lights, one less thing for them to do.”

Wagoner tries to go out and look at potential additions to his map, often taking his eldest son with him. However, with a job at Sandhills Global, along with a spouse and two kids, he can't go see every potential display. That's when he relies on the Facebook group to help him out.

“We have probably close to 120 stops right now, and it would be impossible for me to visit each one,” Wagoner said. “I rely on my group a lot to share their pictures and videos, and I encourage them any time I can.”

When Wagoner considers adding something to the map, he said he usually takes four factors into account: size of the display, theme, location and the input of those in the Facebook group.

While residents of a few specific areas, such as Sheridan Boulevard, have always done a great job with lights, in Wagoner’s opinion, he said light displays can be found relatively close to any neighborhood.

“If there’s not a display in that neighborhood, or really close to one and someone finds something, then I’ll add it,” he said. “I don’t know how long people have to go look at lights; they might have half an hour and they can’t drive across town.”

Phillip Wagoner

The decorated home of Phillip Wagoner, who has created a popular map of Christmas lights displays in Lincoln.

There are a couple different routes Wagoner has crafted, primarily based on location. He also has an annual top-10 route, consisting of his personal favorites.

They tend to be the bigger displays or ones with really well-done themes, and he said since the onset of COVID-19, he’s seen more interest in creating bigger and more extravagant light setups.

“I think these last two years, with COVID and people at home, they’ve just had more opportunity to make a bigger display, add a few more lights here and there,” he said. “I think the amount of bigger displays has definitely gone up since COVID has started.”

Wagoner’s own home decorations did not make the list until last year, he said. He does the lights himself, and said his wife often helps out.

Zoo Lights features new hanging light vines, continues through Dec. 30
Lincoln man builds intricate model train world

“I put my house on the map for the first time last year,” Wagoner said. “Normally, I wouldn’t, but I think I collected enough to say for sure I could be on the map.”

For people who are interested in upping their holiday lights game, Wagoner’s main suggestion is to find something you enjoy and create a theme around it. He doesn’t have much of a set theme at his house this year, he said, but is looking for ideas for a future display.

When looking to go on a holiday lights tour this weekend, Wagoner recommends grabbing a hot drink, some loved ones and going out to enjoy Lincoln’s festive cheer.

“You don’t have to worry about paying for anything and can go at your own pace,” he said. “Something that a family can enjoy together."

Reach the writer at rholladay@journalstar.com

