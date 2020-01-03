Lincoln man wins $37,000 playing Pick 5

James Brady of Lincoln has his own set of numbers.
“I just felt like they would get lucky,” said Brady, who has been playing the same set of numbers in Nebraska's Pick 5 lottery game for several years.
Last week, Brady played 8, 10, 15, 19 and 29 on a ticket for the Dec. 27 drawing purchased from the Tobacco Shack, 4741 Holdrege St.
Brady split the $74,000 Pick 5 jackpot with another player who bought a ticket with the same numbers in Weston.
In a news release, Brady said he can’t remember exactly the reason he started playing the set of numbers.
“I’ll keep playing them,” he said. “I play Powerball, maybe I’ll get lucky on that one.”
Brady said he’ll use his winnings to pay off debt and add to his savings.
The odds of winning the Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot, which starts at $50,000 and grows by $4,000 each drawing until there's a winner, are 1-in-501,942.