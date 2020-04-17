Lincoln man wins $50,000 in Nebraska Pick 5 drawing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Thanks to five lucky numbers, Lincoln man Archie Mickles is $50,000 richer.

Mickles won the Nebraska Pick 5 lottery this week, purchasing his winning ticket at the Casey's General Store at 1445 S. 17th St. The winning numbers 11, 13, 20, 25 and 37 matched Mickles' quick pick ticket for the April 14 drawing.

Before this, Mickles said he never won more than $4 from the Powerball and Mega Millions. His $50,000 win also landed on his 69th birthday.

Mickles said he's planning to use his winnings to pay bills and save as much as he can to invest it.

