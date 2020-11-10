 Skip to main content
Lincoln man waves the flag even though Veterans Day parade was canceled
Lincoln man waves the flag even though Veterans Day parade was canceled

Chad Valla waves a flag in front of the Capitol Sunday for those who may not have heard the Veterans Day parade was canceled.

 Courtesy photo

Chad Valla didn't want veterans who came downtown to see the Veterans Day parade to be disappointed.

The Scribner native saw that the parade was canceled this year after Lincoln moved into the red zone on the risk dial, indicating severe risk of contracting coronavirus.

Valla was worried people might not have heard that the parade was canceled, so he decided to stand on the street in front of the Capitol with a big flag for 3 hours on Sunday.

He said some people pulled up "worried they missed it," and he was glad he was there to greet them instead of empty streets.

Valla began volunteering to help at the Lincoln Veterans Day parade last year after moving back to Nebraska. Why? He woke up one day and felt "what it means to be a patriot."

"Not even the 27 mph winds could put a damper on his pride, devotion and love for our country," said sister Summer Mau, who sent the Journal Star a photo.

