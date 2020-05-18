Lincoln man travels more than 1,000 miles to donate stem cells

While many students were focused on final exams, Chaz Maschman was traveling more than 1,600 miles to help save a life.
Maschman, a computer engineering major at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, registered to become a bone marrow and stem cell donor after coming across a Reddit post in September. The post mentioned Gift of Life Marrow Registry, a nonprofit that facilitates bone marrow and blood stem cell transplants.
"Originally I saw someone on Reddit mention it, and I thought I might as well add my name in case they need my stem cells, and they ended up needing them," Maschman said.
He said the process went quickly. He ordered a kit online from Gift of Life to send in cheek swabs, and, within a month of sending them, he was on his way to Boca Raton, Florida, to the Gift of Life collection center.
Maschman, who was not paid but had his flight and hotel paid for, said he was surprised he ended up being a match for someone so quickly.
"I read the text, and I was like, 'Wow,' because it was statistically unlikely I'd be someone's match," he said. "Then I told my mom we needed to figure out how we’re getting to Florida."
Marti Freund, director of organizational advancement at Gift of Life, said it's very unique for two people to match, which is why there is so much recruiting done to find donors.
"I've been on the registry for 12 years and have never gotten a call," she said. "I really admire (Maschman) for being so proactive about joining a registry after reading a post because that isn’t always the case."
Maschman said he wasn't nervous and had no second thoughts about donating.
"It was a no-brainer for me because it’s a relatively painless procedure, so it was a simple yes," he said.
The day Maschman donated his blood stem cells landed on May 5, the day of Giving Tuesday Now, an event started this year to raise awareness and funds nationwide amid COVID-19.
Maschman didn't think of himself as a hero; he just thought it was the right thing to do.
He doesn't know who he saved but said he would "definitely do it again."
"I really admire Chaz for being in his early 20s and being so proactive and saving a life at such a young age," Freund said. "It’s really remarkable his decision to do this and do it during what’s happening around the world."
