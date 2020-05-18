Lincoln man travels more than 1,000 miles to donate stem cells

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While many students were focused on final exams, Chaz Maschman was traveling more than 1,600 miles to help save a life.

Maschman, a computer engineering major at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, registered to become a bone marrow and stem cell donor after coming across a Reddit post in September. The post mentioned Gift of Life Marrow Registry, a nonprofit that facilitates bone marrow and blood stem cell transplants.

"Originally I saw someone on Reddit mention it, and I thought I might as well add my name in case they need my stem cells, and they ended up needing them," Maschman said.

He said the process went quickly. He ordered a kit online from Gift of Life to send in cheek swabs, and, within a month of sending them, he was on his way to Boca Raton, Florida, to the Gift of Life collection center.

Maschman, who was not paid but had his flight and hotel paid for, said he was surprised he ended up being a match for someone so quickly.

"I read the text, and I was like, 'Wow,' because it was statistically unlikely I'd be someone's match," he said. "Then I told my mom we needed to figure out how we’re getting to Florida."