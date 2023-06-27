For the third time in the two years since he climbed into a burning truck to save its trapped driver, a Lincoln man is set to be honored for his heroism that day.

Joe Cockerill, 41, is one of 16 civilians from across the U.S. and Canada set to receive a Carnegie Medal this quarter, considered North America’s highest honor for civilian heroism, according to the Carnegie Hero Fund, which released its latest list of recipients Monday.

Cockerill's inclusion on the list comes nearly two years after the then-39-year-old entered the cab of a burning dump truck to free its unconscious driver, whose foot was caught between the seat and the center console on Sept. 23, 2021.

The Lincoln man had been on his way to work that morning when he noticed a big rig careen onto the westbound shoulder and into a ditch along U.S. Highway 6 near Waverly, he told The Waverly News last year.

Cockerill and another man — who turned out to be Matt Verkamp, a childhood friend of Cockerill's who happened to witness the same crash — worked to free the unconscious driver from the flaming truck.

Moments after Cockerill freed the man's leg and he and Verkamp pulled him away from the cab, the first of the rig's tires exploded. Flames would soon rise as high as 20 feet.

Five months later, Cockerill and Verkamp received the Citizen Certificate of Merit from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office in February 2022 and received the Waverly Heroes Award from Mayor Bill Gerdes in front of the Waverly City Council later that month, The Waverly News reported.

“But we didn’t do it for any awards,” Cockerill told the paper then. “If roles were reversed, I’d hope people would stop and do the same thing for me."

Cockerill will receive a financial grant along with his Carnegie Medal, which is given throughout the U.S. and Canada to those who "enter extreme danger while saving or attempting to save the lives of others," according to the organization's Hero Fund.

The medal has been awarded to 10,371 individuals since the inception of the Pittsburgh-based Fund in 1904.

