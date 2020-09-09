Lincoln man sentenced for conspiring to distribute meth

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Lincoln man was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison after being found guilty of possessing large amounts of methamphetamine with an intent to sell.

Chief U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Nathan Steven Larsen, 30, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a substance mixed with methamphetamine.

The case, which was investigated by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force, was bolstered when law enforcement received information that implied Larsen's involvement in the distribution of about 5 kilograms of methamphetamine between November 2018 and November 2019.

Officers arrested Larsen on Sept. 24, 2019, on an outstanding warrant. His apartment contained methamphetamine and marijuana, as well as paraphernalia, which Larsen said belonged to him.

Following the prison term, Larsen will serve five years on supervised release, without the possibility of parole.

