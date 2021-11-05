Lincoln man saved by bystanders celebrates 1-year anniversary

A year ago, Austin Cosgrove suffered a heart attack and collapsed while in line at an Amigos drive-thru.
Friday, Cosgrove, 32, was at Lincoln Fire and Rescue Station 10 along with one of the six people who helped save his life as first responders recognized them.
LFR Capt. Nancy Crist said all of the cogs fell perfectly in place that day. The drive-thru attendant noticed Cosgrove was unresponsive, and she ran to get her manager.
The manager then instructed someone to call 911, and the person in the car in front of Cosgrove's was the one to make the call. Then, Mohammed Al-Hussein, who was in the car behind Cosgrove, helped the manager get Cosgrove out of his car.
Al-Hussein, who is certified in CPR, began chest compressions on the unresponsive Cosgrove. Two employees from the nearby Snap Fitness ran over with their automated external defibrillator, but before they could begin using it, LFR's Engine 10 C shift arrived on scene.
Friday's event was small, with a crowd of mostly family members. Capt. Matt Treasure opened with a few words about the incident before the group enjoyed cupcakes and took pictures.
Of those who helped that day, only Al-Hussein and Cosgrove could attend. They got to meet face-to-face, and so did their families.
"I just want say thanks to everyone for helping me out. I can't thank you enough," Cosgrove said.
He said that although he was born with a hole in the walls of his heart, he had never experienced cardiac issues before that day.
Al-Hussein, who received a citizen's certificate of merit, said he felt he did as anyone would in that situation, and he was glad to see Cosgrove doing well.
"To me, it's just such a true story of humanity, and what people here in Lincoln, Nebraska, do," Crist said. "There is no question in my mind that Austin Cosgrove is alive today because those community members came to his aid."
