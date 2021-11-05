Lincoln man saved by bystanders celebrates 1-year anniversary

A year ago, Austin Cosgrove suffered a heart attack and collapsed while in line at an Amigos drive-thru.

Friday, Cosgrove, 32, was at Lincoln Fire and Rescue Station 10 along with one of the six people who helped save his life as first responders recognized them.

LFR Capt. Nancy Crist said all of the cogs fell perfectly in place that day. The drive-thru attendant noticed Cosgrove was unresponsive, and she ran to get her manager.

The manager then instructed someone to call 911, and the person in the car in front of Cosgrove's was the one to make the call. Then, Mohammed Al-Hussein, who was in the car behind Cosgrove, helped the manager get Cosgrove out of his car.

Al-Hussein, who is certified in CPR, began chest compressions on the unresponsive Cosgrove. Two employees from the nearby Snap Fitness ran over with their automated external defibrillator, but before they could begin using it, LFR's Engine 10 C shift arrived on scene.

Friday's event was small, with a crowd of mostly family members. Capt. Matt Treasure opened with a few words about the incident before the group enjoyed cupcakes and took pictures.