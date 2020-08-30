Lincoln man runs 25 half-marathons during the pandemic, plans to keep streak going

"There are so many times I think of him, especially when I may be struggling during a run and even a race," he said. "I always say you need a 'why' to do anything with a purpose."

Anderson said he pushes himself a little harder each Saturday and still sees it as an accomplishment every time he finishes his weekly half-marathon.

“I still wake up a little sore on Sundays,” he said.

He likes to think through all the possibilities of what could happen during a run, considering any issue that arises "as another obstacle I can overcome.”

Anderson is a national sales manager for John Paul Mitchell Systems, the parent company of Paul Mitchell salon products. The job usually requires him to travel frequently, he said, and he normally takes about 80 to 90 flights a year.

But since the pandemic hit, he’s been working from home.

Originally from Hastings, Anderson went to college at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and has been back in Lincoln for the past 19 years. He has two sons, one of whom works for Duncan Aviation and the other a student at UNL.