A motorist who died near Valparaiso after crashing into a cow and careening off the roadway and striking a tree has been identified as a Lincoln man, Saunders County Sheriff's Office announced in a press release Saturday.

Terel Johnson, 48, crashed into the cow sometime before 5:15 a.m. Friday, while driving north on Nebraska 79 between County Roads E and F, about 3 miles north of Valparaiso, Sheriff Chris Lichtenberg said in a news release.

His 2006 Buick Rendezvous left the roadway and then crashed into a tree.

A passerby called authorities at 5:14 a.m. Johnson, who was alone in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lichtenberg asked anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the sheriff's office at 402-443-1000.

It's unclear if the cow survived the collision.

