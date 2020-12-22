Lincoln man gives a shopping trip thank you to the Lighthouse for shining its love on him

On Sunday, the insurance man and the Lighthouse teens had lunch together.
And then they left Red Robin and headed to Super Target for some super (surprise!) shopping.
The co-owner of StarLinc Insurance — Aroun Phaisan — hatched the plan.
Phaisan is 39. His wife, Kim, is a nurse at CHI St. Elizabeth. They have two daughters, Tia and Evie — a teenager and a toddler.
The insurance man was a baby when he arrived in Lincoln with his parents and three older siblings.
He was born in a refugee camp.
His family fled Cambodia and the Khmer Rouge and ended up in North Carolina, sponsored by a family and its church. When that family moved to Lincoln, they followed, and the Church of the Brethren kept helping as they started over in a new land.
His parents worked nights when he was growing up.
His dad cut meat at Farmland in Crete. His mom worked at Cook Family Foods and cleaned hotels and homes on the weekends.
They were tired.
“I kind of roamed free.”
His parents worked hard because they loved him. And they made sure he paid attention to his school work. But he was on his own in those hours after the last bell rang at Lincoln High.
He and his friends weren’t bad kids. “But we could be little s***heads.”
Lighthouse lured them in. The youth-centered nonprofit, with its focus on education and promoting the overall well-being of adolescents, wasn’t as structured as it is now, but it had a basketball hoop out behind the “rinky dink” house on N Street, a few blocks from where Phaisan grew up.
He and his friends spent their time on the concrete, shooting hoops. They kept coming back, year after year.
“The staff members embraced us with open arms. They were just positive people. That’s what I appreciated.”
Then he laughs.
He appreciated the daily milk and cookies, too.
And the messages that Lighthouse leaders such as TJ McDowell lived and repeated to the youth: Do something positive. Don’t get in trouble. Don’t cuss. Mind your Ps and Qs.
Phaisan hasn’t forgotten that help. And that in this pandemic, more families than ever are struggling and need a hand, the way his family had.
And that’s why he called Lighthouse and talked to Bill Michener, its executive director.
“I told him, ‘I’m at a good point in my life and I want to do something for Lighthouse because it was meaningful to me.'”
He told Michener about his plan: Lunch for two families and then a trip to Target with $500 gift cards to help them with the holidays.
A small kindness, he said.
But a big deal, too, said Pete Allman, Lighthouse founder.
“This is the first time this has happened in our 30 years.”
Michener helped line up two families.
Phaisan invited his niece to the party and brought along his oldest daughter.
Over sandwiches and fries at Red Robin, he got to know his guests. A young woman with her sister and mom. A young man and his brother and mother.
He told them about his Lighthouse years — his time as a youth, his time on the board. He paid the bill. Then he handed out the gift cards; split them down the middle, he said. Half for the kids, half for the parents.
He posed for pictures with them after they filled their carts.
When Phaisan graduated from high school in 2000, the nonprofit — now in a much bigger house but still filling those at-risk after-school hours with structure — put his picture on the wall of honor in his cap and gown.
It’s still there, 20 years later.
He posed alongside it Monday afternoon, a day after that lunch and shopping spree, a successful businessman mentored by the good people of Lighthouse.
And knowing it made a difference in his life.
“That’s the joy part of this,” he said. “Seeing these kids know that someone cares.”
