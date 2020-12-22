Lincoln man gives a shopping trip thank you to the Lighthouse for shining its love on him

He and his friends weren’t bad kids. “But we could be little s***heads.”

Lighthouse lured them in. The youth-centered nonprofit, with its focus on education and promoting the overall well-being of adolescents, wasn’t as structured as it is now, but it had a basketball hoop out behind the “rinky dink” house on N Street, a few blocks from where Phaisan grew up.

He and his friends spent their time on the concrete, shooting hoops. They kept coming back, year after year.

“The staff members embraced us with open arms. They were just positive people. That’s what I appreciated.”

Then he laughs.

He appreciated the daily milk and cookies, too.

And the messages that Lighthouse leaders such as TJ McDowell lived and repeated to the youth: Do something positive. Don’t get in trouble. Don’t cuss. Mind your Ps and Qs.

Phaisan hasn’t forgotten that help. And that in this pandemic, more families than ever are struggling and need a hand, the way his family had.

And that’s why he called Lighthouse and talked to Bill Michener, its executive director.