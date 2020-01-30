Lincoln man finds light amid grief with lamp collection at Pemberly Place

Cindy Lange-Kubick Columnist Cindy Lange-Kubick has loved writing columns about life in her hometown since 1994. She had hoped to become a people person by now, nonetheless she would love to hear your tales of fascinating neighbors and interesting places. Follow Cindy Lange-Kubick Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When Phil Phillips isn’t running the Pemberly Place gift shop -- stocked with retirement home essentials -- he might be out on the hunt for another lamp.

Or he might be reading books filled with glossy photos, studying up on oil lamps from the Victorian era or from the Civil War days or pondering the wonders of the piano lamp or the ship lamp or tiny fairy lamps.

Or he might be giving a tour of his room, a shrine to his ever-growing lamp collection.

You’ll know it when you see it.

I met Phil on Tuesday, and we wandered down from the gift shop to his first-floor room, pausing at a little nook outside the front door and an antique case brimming with lamps.

The lamp collector was wearing blue jeans and suspenders, an Air Force cap on his head.

“This right here,” he says. “This is the start of it.”

Phil is a widower. His apartment has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Lamps are everywhere.

Aladdin lamps and hurricane lamps and finger lamps and stem lamps, neatly lined on shelves, the lamps that helped save him after Argene died.

They’d been married 65 years.