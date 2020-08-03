You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln man claims last of Nebraska Lottery trucks
Lincoln man claims last of Nebraska Lottery trucks

Dean Pawelko of Lincoln had never played the Nebraska Lottery's Truck$ & Buck$ scratch-off game until his lawnmower ran out of gas this summer.

Pawelko went to the U-Stop at 2700 Porter Ridge Road to get fuel and, on a whim, purchased one of the $2 tickets.

“I bought it and scratched it off on the trunk of the car,” he said. “I saw three of a kind, and I knew I’d won something.”

Pawelko picked up his prize, a silver 2020 Ford F-150, on Friday. He's the seventh and final winner of the scratch game's 25th season. The prize is valued at $54,800.

Pawelko and his wife, Sherry, said they’d recently bought an RV and had been shopping around for a way to haul it.

“He was thinking about getting a silver truck,” Sherry said. “It was meant to be.”

The odds of winning the truck are 1 in 300,000.

