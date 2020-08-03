Lincoln man claims last of Nebraska Lottery trucks

Dean Pawelko of Lincoln had never played the Nebraska Lottery's Truck$ & Buck$ scratch-off game until his lawnmower ran out of gas this summer.
Pawelko went to the U-Stop at 2700 Porter Ridge Road to get fuel and, on a whim, purchased one of the $2 tickets.
“I bought it and scratched it off on the trunk of the car,” he said. “I saw three of a kind, and I knew I’d won something.”
Pawelko picked up his prize, a silver 2020 Ford F-150, on Friday. He's the seventh and final winner of the scratch game's 25th season. The prize is valued at $54,800.
Pawelko and his wife, Sherry, said they’d recently bought an RV and had been shopping around for a way to haul it.
“He was thinking about getting a silver truck,” Sherry said. “It was meant to be.”
The odds of winning the truck are 1 in 300,000.
