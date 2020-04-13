You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln man claims $54K prize playing Nebraska Pick 5
Lincoln man claims $54K prize playing Nebraska Pick 5

Warren Murrell bested his brother in winnings from a Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot.

Murrell claimed his $54,000 prize on Monday, noting that he plays Pick 5 only occasionally. His brother, who he said plays almost daily, is a prior jackpot winner.

“Mine was bigger, though,” he said.

Murrell purchased his winning ticket -- 4, 6, 16, 35 and 38 -- for the Friday drawing at Casey’s General Store, 3003 N. 70th St.

Murrell said he’s planning on paying off his RV and putting in a “man shed” in the backyard of the house he recently bought.

The odds of winning the Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot, which starts at $50,000 and grows by $4,000 each drawing that is not won, are 1 in 501,942.

