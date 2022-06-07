 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert

Lincoln man cashes in $126,000-winning Pick 5 ticket

  • Updated
  • 0

Doug Daehling recently rented a camper to take on vacation. Now he's thinking about buying a camper of his own.

The Lincoln man claimed a $126,000 jackpot after matching all five numbers on a Nebraska Pick 5 ticket this week.

The Nebraska Lottery announced the ticket purchased at the U-Stop near 84th and O streets matched the winning numbers from Sunday's drawing — 5, 11, 18, 24 and 35.

Lincoln woman drives home with new truck after winning lottery game

Before leaving for work on Monday, Daehling told lottery officials that he took a look at winning numbers and thought he might have matched three or four. When he arrived at work, he compared his ticket to the winning numbers and discovered the match.

"I'm a pretty lucky guy," he said.

The odds of winning the Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot are 1 in 501,942.

Lincoln man drives home with big lottery prize
'She scanned it and screamed' — Lincoln woman celebrates 65th birthday with $200K winning lottery ticket

World's 10 richest people

Forbes released it's annual list of the world's richest people Monday. Mexico's Carlos Slim remains the world's richest man for the fourth year in a row, while Warren Buffett slipped a spot to fourth.

1 of 10
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Jenna Thompson is a news intern who has previous writing and editing experience with her college paper and several literary journals. She is a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln pursuing degrees in English and journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Police officers allegedly watch homeless man drown

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News