Lincoln man cashes in $126,000-winning Pick 5 ticket

Doug Daehling recently rented a camper to take on vacation. Now he's thinking about buying a camper of his own.

The Lincoln man claimed a $126,000 jackpot after matching all five numbers on a Nebraska Pick 5 ticket this week.

The Nebraska Lottery announced the ticket purchased at the U-Stop near 84th and O streets matched the winning numbers from Sunday's drawing — 5, 11, 18, 24 and 35.

Before leaving for work on Monday, Daehling told lottery officials that he took a look at winning numbers and thought he might have matched three or four. When he arrived at work, he compared his ticket to the winning numbers and discovered the match.

"I'm a pretty lucky guy," he said.

The odds of winning the Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot are 1 in 501,942.

