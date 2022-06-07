Lincoln man cashes in $126,000-winning Pick 5 ticket

Before leaving for work on Monday, Daehling told lottery officials that he took a look at winning numbers and thought he might have matched three or four. When he arrived at work, he compared his ticket to the winning numbers and discovered the match.
"I'm a pretty lucky guy," he said.
The odds of winning the Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot are 1 in 501,942.
Residents along the O Street corridor said the constant noise of racing and burnouts is not just the soundtrack to Memorial Day but persists year-round. And despite decades of police enforcement efforts, that hasn't changed.
Landon Ludwig initially faced a first-degree sexual assault charge, but he ultimately pleaded no contest to two counts of child abuse and criminal trespassing, all misdemeanors, as part of a plea deal.
The significant police presence near 13th and D streets, which included an armored sheriff's office vehicle, continued for several hours. A loud bang was heard by reporters in the area around 4:30 p.m.
Lancaster County's Tactical Response Unit found Jesse Salamanca hiding in the basement of a Lincoln residence around 5:40 p.m. Thursday, more than three hours after he had barricaded himself in the home, authorities said.
The so-called black box inside the Ford Taurus — more accurately known as an airbag control module — could tell investigators exactly what happened in the lead-up to a crash that killed two and injured 20.
The man's first accuser told Bryan West staff that Delbert Taylor had sexually abused her as a child, and later told Lincoln Police the abuse began when she was around 6 years old, the investigator said in the arrest affidavit.