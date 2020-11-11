 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln man buys brick to remember the veteran who welcomed him to town so long ago
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Lincoln man buys brick to remember the veteran who welcomed him to town so long ago

{{featured_button_text}}

Columnist

Cindy Lange-Kubick has loved writing columns about life in her hometown since 1994. She had hoped to become a people person by now, nonetheless she would love to hear your tales of fascinating neighbors and interesting places.

When Andrejs Eglite arrived in Lincoln after World War II — after years in refugee camps and a trip across the ocean to the shores of New York City — his family needed a place to live.

The Latvian boy was 12. His father had been a school principal back in Riga, and his mom stayed home to care for him and his younger sister.

Then in 1940, the Baltic country was invaded and occupied by Russia, and when the war began, the Nazis came and his parents were forced into farm labor.

He’s 82 now.

He’s retired from the state Department of Roads. And he still lives in the house his parents first rented on Sumner Street, when the train deposited them in the Haymarket in 1950.

A veteran owned the small frame bungalow. His name was Everett Watts. He’d been a sergeant in the Air Force, drafted in 1941 at the age of 33.

Veterans Memorial

Andrejs Eglite bought a brick for the Veterans Memorial Garden in Lincoln to honor WWII veteran Everett M. Watts, who rented Eglite's family their first home. 

“He was reluctant to rent it out to us because he thought we were Germans,” Eglite said Monday. “But he relented.”

And the boy and the man became friends. Eglite would bicycle the rent check over to Watts, who lived a mile away with his twin sister, Edna, and her husband, Ray.

The war had scarred the landlord, Eglite said.

“All I can say is Everett, after the war, he must have had a nervous breakdown, because his sister said he spent time in several VA hospitals.”

You could tell him jokes, Eglite said. “And he never smiled.”

But the veteran never raised their rent. He and Edna gave the young Latvian boy — who became Americanized as “Andy” —- sweaters and nice shirts from fancy Lincoln department stores, such as Hovland’s and Miller and Paine.

Before Watts died in 1974 from emphysema, he decided to sell the Sumner Street house.

The Latvian family was first in line.

Lincoln residents honor lost loved ones on an unconventional Memorial Day weekend

Eventually, Eglite’s sister moved away to Denver. His parents passed away — “they’re resting at Wyuka” — but Eglite stayed in the tidy white house.

Every Memorial Day, he put a flag on Watts’ grave at Wyuka.

Eglite didn’t live too far from the Veterans Memorial Garden; he watched it rise and expand in the 1990s. And he started thinking about the man who had given his family a place to stay and served his country well.

He thought: Sgt. Everett M. Watts needs a memorial brick, too.

* * *

Maggie Stuckey called it a labor of love.

Stuckey is the director of the Lincoln Parks Foundation.

The Veterans Memorial Garden and the Bricks of Honor are special to her.

“This is such a key part of our parks system,” she said. “When I think about the more than 5,000 names that are down there, including some of my family members, it makes me want to make good on that promise to honor them.”

Maggie Stuckey — in love with Lincoln’s parks

The memorial garden got its start in 1991. Community members bought bricks to honor loved ones, each era with its own section.

More bricks were added each year, 50, 60, 70, with a ceremony each spring to dedicate them.

Last year, the foundation and the city parks department started a multi-phase renovation project to replace the bricks.

“Some of the names were so faded you couldn’t read them,” Stuckey said. “Because of the size and weight, the support system was cracking.”

And they were running out of space.

The veterans deserved a refresh, she said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

They decided to start with the bricks honoring the oldest veterans, those who’d fought in the world wars and the Civil War, 2,727 bricks in all.

Stuckey and her staff, with help from volunteers and parks department employees, began verifying the information on each and every brick — a perfect work-at-home project when the pandemic hit.

Veterans Memorial

The WWII section in Veterans Memorial Memorial Garden.

They pulled records from old plastic tubs and tracked down relatives of names they recognized. They searched old newspaper archives and ancestry.com.

They knew each brick held a story, Stuckey said.

“We have been able to reconnect with a lot of these families who blessed us with their stories,” she said. “Now when I go down there, I think, ‘There’s Everett and there’s Herbert and there’s George.'”

* * *

His old landlord’s new brick was installed last week.

Sgt. Everett M. Watts, USAAF ETO-8th AF, 1943-1945, WWII

Veterans Memorial

This brick in the Veterans Memorial Garden honors WWII veteran Everett M. Watts.

Stuckey is still searching for the military record of the sheet-metal specialist who repaired P-51 Mustang fighters.

Eglite has good memories of the veteran who never married, smoked three packs of cigarettes a day and lived with his sister until the end.

When he was still a kid, Eglite would stop and visit them when he delivered the rent checks.

“They were fabulous Big Red fans before it was fashionable,” he said. “When it got popular, they (NU officials) kicked them out of their seats.”

Watts loved his church and sang solos in the Grace Lutheran choir. After Watts died, Eglite continued to visit Edna and Ray.

“They gave whatever they had to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.”

Eglite likes military history. He had a lingering curiosity about Watts and the service he never talked about.

He knew tidbits, like the death Watts saw that Edna alluded to in their more private chats.

“It must have really affected him.”

And now he knows more.

“I got some information from the Memorial Park ladies,” he said. “I couldn’t find anything on my own.”

Cindy Lange-Kubick: Losing your parents during a pandemic and finding peace in the process

Everett reads off the dates from the clippings Stuckey and her team sent him.

June 21, 1942. “When he was inducted.”

Dec. 12, 1943. “That’s about Everett arriving in England.”

Jan. 15, 1945. “Everett is at some sort of party for school children.”

There’s a photo with that story, Eglite says.

It’s a dark-haired man, his arms circling the small child on his lap.

Everett Watts

In this 1944 photo that ran in the Lincoln Journal, U.S. Army Air Force Sgt. Everett Watts of Lincoln holds a little girl during a Christmas party for English children who were orphaned and/or evacuated during World War II.

“A GI ‘daddy-for-a-day’ tries out his best smile for one of the young guests at a Christmas party” a couple weeks prior, begins the short story with an England dateline.

The party was held at the Eighth Air Force Fighter Station, it continued, with more than 300 orphans and “buzz bomb” evacuee kiddies of all ages, guests of the 361st Fighter Group.

“Sgt. Everett M. Watts of Lincoln, got himself the lovely little partner he is seen holding in the attached picture.”

Stories of honor

Reach the writer at 402-473-7218 or clangekubick@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @TheRealCLK

Veterans Day events

A prerecorded Veterans Day ceremony will air Wednesday on LNKTV at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. The program can be viewed on Allo channel 2, Spectrum channel 1300 and Kinetic channel 1005.

The 22nd Veterans Walk of Recognition will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Memorial Stadium and conclude at the Veterans Memorial Garden, 3200 Memorial Drive, where garden advisory council members will greet visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Columnist

Cindy Lange-Kubick has loved writing columns about life in her hometown since 1994. She had hoped to become a people person by now, nonetheless she would love to hear your tales of fascinating neighbors and interesting places.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Protests over George Floyd's death continue outside state Capitol on Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News