Lincoln man buys brick to remember the veteran who welcomed him to town so long ago

When Andrejs Eglite arrived in Lincoln after World War II — after years in refugee camps and a trip across the ocean to the shores of New York City — his family needed a place to live.

The Latvian boy was 12. His father had been a school principal back in Riga, and his mom stayed home to care for him and his younger sister.

Then in 1940, the Baltic country was invaded and occupied by Russia, and when the war began, the Nazis came and his parents were forced into farm labor.

He’s 82 now.

He’s retired from the state Department of Roads. And he still lives in the house his parents first rented on Sumner Street, when the train deposited them in the Haymarket in 1950.

A veteran owned the small frame bungalow. His name was Everett Watts. He’d been a sergeant in the Air Force, drafted in 1941 at the age of 33.

“He was reluctant to rent it out to us because he thought we were Germans,” Eglite said Monday. “But he relented.”

And the boy and the man became friends. Eglite would bicycle the rent check over to Watts, who lived a mile away with his twin sister, Edna, and her husband, Ray.

The war had scarred the landlord, Eglite said.