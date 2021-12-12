Lincoln man builds intricate model train world

Foley used to spend up to 12 hours a day working on the village, though back problems have caused him to slow down the past few months.

He's also been a musician since the late 1960s, and even toured with Bob Dylan one summer. Now, Foley plays in a band with his son and grandson, called the Pizza Delivery Guys.

“To be honest with you, I’ve had more fun with this band than I ever had playing with Bob or anyone else,” Foley said. “This is something really special.”

His band is one of the many life moments that’s made it into the village, complete with a miniature tour bus and equipment truck. Foley pointed out a miniature version of his shop, and looking closely, there’s a man working on a race car, and another behind him with a cane, representing the young and the old versions of himself.

There's also little hardware shop in honor of a friend who worked in hardware and was planning on opening up his own shop before he died.

The small tribute is just one of the many personal touches, with a small photo of his late friend inside the replica store.