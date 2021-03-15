Lincoln man, Beatrice pair claim prizes from Nebraska Pick 5

Each week, Jimmy Evans purchases a seven-day draw playing Nebraska Pick 5, and on March 9, his numbers came in.

Evans claimed his $54,000 prize from the Nebraska Lottery after matching the winning numbers from the March 9 drawing — 4, 9, 13, 17 and 29.

Evans buys his tickets at the Russ's Market at 66th and O streets.

Three drawings later, a Nebraska Pick 5 lottery ticket worth $58,000 was sold in Beatrice, according to Nebraska Lottery officials.

Hank Layman of Beatrice bought the winning ticket at Mom's Corner, 566 W. Court St., and plans to split the prize with Bonnie Jannsen, who goes in with him on tickets. The winning numbers from Friday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw were 10, 18, 21, 34, 35.

