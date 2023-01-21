 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln man arrested for shooting, killing 18-year-old Saturday morning

  • Updated
  • 0
Shooting, 1.21

Police responded to a shooting near 18th Street and Euclid Avenue on Saturday where an 18-year-old was shot and killed. 

Lincoln Police said an 18-year-old Lincoln man was shot and killed Saturday morning and a suspect is in custody.

LPD officers arrested Armon Rejai, 29, of Lincoln, on suspicion of second-degree murder for the shooting that occurred near 18th Street and Euclid Avenue at about 10:15 a.m., according to a news release.

Officers responded to reports of a disturbance and shooting, finding the victim outside a residence with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the release.

First responders performed CPR on the victim, who was taken Bryan West Campus, where he was declared dead. 

Shooting, 1.21

Police responded to a shooting near 18th Street and Euclid Avenue on Saturday where an 18-year-old was shot and killed. 

Officers also took into custody a person who was with the gunshot victim, according to police.

LPD is asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

News intern

From Grand Island, Damon is currently attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Damon is a local reporting intern, in his first year with the Journal Star.

