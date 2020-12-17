Lincoln man a finalist to become first Powerball millionaire of new year

A Lincoln man is among five finalists in the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year promotion.
Shawn Cantrell will have the chance to win $1 million in a special drawing to be held just after midnight on ABC's broadcast of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021."
Participating lotteries held second-chance drawings and contests to randomly determine the semifinalists for the $1 million prize.
In addition to Cantrell, the other finalists are: Steven Everage of Seymour, Indiana; Sara Bosch of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania; Laveral King Jr. of Winter Haven, Florida; and Carlos Mabry of Washington, D.C. Each finalist also won a New Year's Eve's at-home party package.
Country artist Jessie James Decker will provide check-ins with the five finalists celebrating at their homes before revealing the winner.
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.