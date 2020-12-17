Lincoln man a finalist to become first Powerball millionaire of new year

A Lincoln man is among five finalists in the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year promotion.

Shawn Cantrell will have the chance to win $1 million in a special drawing to be held just after midnight on ABC's broadcast of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021."

Participating lotteries held second-chance drawings and contests to randomly determine the semifinalists for the $1 million prize.

In addition to Cantrell, the other finalists are: Steven Everage of Seymour, Indiana; Sara Bosch of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania; Laveral King Jr. of Winter Haven, Florida; and Carlos Mabry of Washington, D.C. Each finalist also won a New Year's Eve's at-home party package.

Country artist Jessie James Decker will provide check-ins with the five finalists celebrating at their homes before revealing the winner.

