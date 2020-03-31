Lincoln man 3D prints masks, face shields for medical workers

After his 3D printer sat in a box for almost two years, Nolan Miska finally had a reason to take it out.

He'd seen videos of people in Italy producing ventilators with 3D printers for medical professionals and decided he wanted to do something similar in wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"I had never used it before but decided to learn how to make masks and face shields," said Miska, a 31-year-old Lincolnite who works at Schaefer's.

On March 21, he started testing designs for face shields. A couple days later, he did the same for masks. Then, all Miska needed was supplies.

Stephaney Lynne Peterson and her husband were looking for someone with a project such as Miska's in hopes of funding it.

Peterson came across Miska's project through a Facebook group intended to help people request and offer help in response to COVID-19.

There was a post asking if anyone had a 3D printer. Through it, Peterson learned of Miska's project.

"I had been trying to figure out how to help Lincoln in everything that's going on because it's horrible," Peterson said. "But then I saw that post and knew I wanted to help him."