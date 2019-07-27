All summer long Jackson Wahl has spent his days playing Clash Royale on his iPhone, training hard for his international tournament debut at the World Cyber Games in Xi'an, China.
And now he's at the top of the mountain he worked so hard to climb.
Last week the 17-year-old Lincoln Lutheran senior, known in the game as JuicyJ, took home a World Cyber Games gold medal for Clash Royale, making him the game's youngest international champion in its three-year history.
To get to that point, Wahl went through three days of intense and grueling tournament play with close matches and near misses before eventually beating the game's No. 1-ranked player, Efe "Efemgg" Yenice from Turkey.
The final match was a best-of-three series, with Wahl jumping out of his chair and pumping his fist upon winning before waving the American flag onstage.
“Clash Royale is very comparable to chess,” Wahl told the Journal Star before leaving for China earlier this summer. “One player against another, whoever can use the resources they have better and basically outsmart their opponent will end up winning.”
Clash Royale isn’t your father’s video game. Rather than evading ghosts, blowing up demons or saving the princess, the game demands its players perform feats of strategic thinking and adaptability.
The basic idea is simple: Two players face off in a small arena where they’re tasked with sending troops out to destroy their opponent’s towers in three minutes or less. Troops are represented as cards and can take the form of fantasy creatures like giants, goblins and knights.
Not just content with being a professional gamer, Wahl has managed to build a small online business by live streaming videos of him playing the game on Twitch and coaching other players for a little extra cash.
With school out of the way until August, Wahl usually wakes up at noon and spends about two to three hours running coaching sessions before playing for another four hours for cash in semipro tournaments or honing his skills against friends. Then from about 7 or 8 p.m. until midnight he streams his matches online for his audience. After that, he relaxes until going to bed at about 4 a.m.
The World Cyber Games have been branded as the Olympics of esports, with players in each game's tournament competing for first, second and third prizes from a cash pool.
Wahl received $50,000 in prize money and a special Clash Royale-branded trophy of a mohawk-touting warrior seemingly inspired by Mister T riding on the back of a wild hog.