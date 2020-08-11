Lincoln loses former parole board member and first lady of Mount Zion Baptist

After more than a decade serving on the Nebraska Board of Parole, Doris Collins decided it was time to step down.
“I think I’ve been in the criminal justice field just as long as can be expected,” she told a reporter in August 1987. “I really feel like I’ve been of some help to society. I’ve done my best.”
Collins did her best for 97 years. She died July 27, leaving behind two daughters, two grandchildren, a sister, nieces, nephews and a host of friends and her church family at Mount Zion Baptist.
She was a woman of God, first and foremost, said her daughter Belinda Shepard-Payne.
“She was always trying to make sure people had what they needed. On Christmas, we were delivering gift bags to underprivileged kids. That’s how we spent our Christmas Eve.”
Sharilyn Bullock remembers her aunt knocking on the doors of Lincoln businesses to gather donations for fundraisers and giveaways.
She worked alongside Leola Bullock — another aunt — for equality. Helped organize an annual Women’s Day of Prayer luncheon and raise money for scholarships for young Black girls through the Malone Center.
“She was really a giver. She had a strong desire to help people.”
Among her commitments: National Council of Negro Women. Eastern Star. Lincoln Housing Authority commissioner. The NAACP, YWCA, WICS — Women in Community Service.
In 1997, she was awarded the Lenora Letcher-NAACP-Civil Rights Award, and in 1999 she was honored as a “Mother of the Church” along with Leola Bullock, Lela Shanks, Frances King, Margaret McWilliam and Lucy Nevels in a ceremony during Black History Month.
She worked for the Lincoln Action Program and devoted herself to her role as “first lady” of Mount Zion.
Her most often repeated words to her daughters Belinda and Janet: It is better to give than to receive.
Collins was the second woman appointed to the parole board and served under four governors — Jim Exon, Charles Thone, Bob Kerrey and Kay Orr.
She helped Black women in prison, who wrote to her in need of pressing combs and hair pomade, gathering donations to send a care package.
She stayed in touch with some of the men and women she’d helped who went on to marry, raise families and become upstanding members of their communities after they were paroled.
She took her parole board duties seriously, carefully considering the crime and the punishment.
“You have to have enough love in your heart to look over that, to see some good in that person,” she told the newspaper before her retirement. “You have to leave those prejudices behind and decide what’s best for our society.”
Born in Oklahoma, Collins taught Sunday school and sang in the choir. She married Dr. Rev. G.L. Collins in 1954 and the couple arrived in Lincoln three years later to minister to the congregation of Mount Zion Baptist.
They planned to stay three years and then move on. But their second daughter arrived and they’d fallen in love with Lincoln, serving the church until Rev. Collins’ death in 1986.
“She thrived on writing speeches that pricked the heart of the non-believers and encouraged those who were in Christ to run the whole race,” her obituary said. “Sis Collins proudly served beside her husband in this capacity for twenty-nine faithful years.”
