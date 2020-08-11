Lincoln loses former parole board member and first lady of Mount Zion Baptist

In 1997, she was awarded the Lenora Letcher-NAACP-Civil Rights Award, and in 1999 she was honored as a “Mother of the Church” along with Leola Bullock, Lela Shanks, Frances King, Margaret McWilliam and Lucy Nevels in a ceremony during Black History Month.

She worked for the Lincoln Action Program and devoted herself to her role as “first lady” of Mount Zion.

Her most often repeated words to her daughters Belinda and Janet: It is better to give than to receive.

Collins was the second woman appointed to the parole board and served under four governors — Jim Exon, Charles Thone, Bob Kerrey and Kay Orr.

She helped Black women in prison, who wrote to her in need of pressing combs and hair pomade, gathering donations to send a care package.

She stayed in touch with some of the men and women she’d helped who went on to marry, raise families and become upstanding members of their communities after they were paroled.

She took her parole board duties seriously, carefully considering the crime and the punishment.