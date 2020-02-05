Lincoln Littles to hold second giving day for early childhood education

The Lincoln Community Foundation, in partnership with Nebraska Children and Families Foundation, will host the second annual Lincoln Littles Giving Day Feb. 12.
Held on Abraham Lincoln’s birthday, the giving day raises money for childcare tuition assistance, targeting those families who struggle to afford quality child care but may not qualify for state or federal subsidies.
The fund is inspired by Prosper Lincoln's early childhood goal of increasing accessible and affordable high-quality early childhood education. Gifts to the fund can be directed to LincolnLittles.org.
Last year, the the event raised nearly $640,000 to help 110 children from working families access quality early childhood programs.
Thirteen early childhood education providers qualified for funding to provide tuition assistance to families in need. All providers are Step 2 or higher on Nebraska’s Step Up to Quality, 5-step rating scale for early childhood providers.
Online donations are being collected now until Feb. 12 at 11:59 p.m. at LincolnLittles.org. Donations may also be made in person on Feb. 12 by cash or check at the Lincoln Community Foundation, 215 Centennial Mall South, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Checks must be written to “Lincoln Community Foundation” with “Lincoln Littles” in the memo line.
The W.K. Kellogg Foundation and Buffett Early Childhood Fund provided seed funding for "Lincoln Littles." Champions for Children match partners are Acklie Charitable Foundation, Harbor of Dreams, Jim and Penny Krieger Family Foundation, Susan Sehnert Stuart and Mae Whitmer.
