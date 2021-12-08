Lincoln likely to see first snow on Friday

Lincoln's roller coaster December weather pattern is set to continue, with snow entering the picture for the first time.
The National Weather Service is forecasting up to 2 inches of snow in the Lincoln area Thursday night into Friday night.
The best chance for heavy snow will be in northern Nebraska, with up to 6-8 inches possible in areas north of Norfolk. Farther west, areas around Alliance and Mullen could see up to a foot of snow.
More than a dozen counties in northern Nebraska, stretching from the Panhandle to Iowa, are in a winter storm watch starting Thursday afternoon.
The weather service cautioned that the storm expected to bring snow to the state is still in the Pacific Ocean, so the storm track and the forecast could change.
Though many areas of the state already have seen significant snow, Lincoln has received only a trace. Making it this far into the season without measurable snowfall is unusual, but it's becoming more and more common.
Lincoln saw its first measurable snow in October the past three years, but before that, the first snow came in December five out of the previous eight years. In 2017, the first measurable snowfall didn't hit until Dec. 17.
Though some people may be dreading snow, Lincoln can use precipitation in whatever form it comes. The last time the city saw any measurable rain was on Nov. 13, and it has only received a half inch of precipitation over the past six weeks.
For the year, Lincoln is about 3 inches below normal.
The city has been in a warm, dry pattern for some time now. November, in addition to being dry, was 5 degrees warmer than normal, and December has started off downright balmy. The average temperature the first seven days of the month was 10 degrees above normal. The high reached the 60s or higher on three days, including a record high of 71 last Thursday.
Despite the chance of the snow, the overall forecast remains warmer than normal. Thursday's high is forecast to reach the low to mid-50s, and while Friday and Saturday are forecast to be slightly colder than normal, a warm pattern will return next week.
The forecast calls for highs in the 50s Sunday and Monday, with 60s possible on Tuesday. Long-range forecasts predict warmer weather up until Christmas and possibly through the end of the month.
