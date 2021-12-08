Lincoln likely to see first snow on Friday

Lincoln's roller coaster December weather pattern is set to continue, with snow entering the picture for the first time.

The National Weather Service is forecasting up to 2 inches of snow in the Lincoln area Thursday night into Friday night.

The best chance for heavy snow will be in northern Nebraska, with up to 6-8 inches possible in areas north of Norfolk. Farther west, areas around Alliance and Mullen could see up to a foot of snow.

More than a dozen counties in northern Nebraska, stretching from the Panhandle to Iowa, are in a winter storm watch starting Thursday afternoon.

The weather service cautioned that the storm expected to bring snow to the state is still in the Pacific Ocean, so the storm track and the forecast could change.

Though many areas of the state already have seen significant snow, Lincoln has received only a trace. Making it this far into the season without measurable snowfall is unusual, but it's becoming more and more common.