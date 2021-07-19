Lincoln likely to see first July heat wave

Those cooler-than-normal July temperatures we've been enjoying are about to end.

The National Weather Service is forecasting high temperatures later this week that could approach triple digits in Lincoln and other parts of the state.

After forecast highs in the mid- to upper 80s Monday and Tuesday, the weather service predicts a high of 90 in Lincoln on Wednesday, 95 on Thursday and 99 on Friday. The heat is forecast to continue through the weekend, with highs of 98 Saturday and 95 Sunday. Combined with the humidity, the temperature may feel as warm as 102 on Friday and 105 on Saturday, the weather service said.

Some areas of the state are likely to see even hotter conditions. Chadron, Scottsbluff and Valentine all are forecast to to see highs in the 100s Wednesday-Friday.

So far, the temperature in July in Lincoln is running about 2 degrees below normal, with high temperatures below the average on 11 of 18 days so far.

That has come after a warmer-than-normal June in which the city saw its first triple-digit temperatures since 2018 on June 16 and 17. The highest temperature since then is 97 on July 9.