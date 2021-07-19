 Skip to main content
Lincoln likely to see first July heat wave
Weather Feature, 06.17

Cain (5) and Amarah Lomas (4) run through the Capital Fountain June 17, which was the hottest day in Lincoln in three years. Temperatures this weekend are forecast to be close to 100 degrees, with the heat index potentially reaching 105.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star file photo

Those cooler-than-normal July temperatures we've been enjoying are about to end.

The National Weather Service is forecasting high temperatures later this week that could approach triple digits in Lincoln and other parts of the state.

After forecast highs in the mid- to upper 80s Monday and Tuesday, the weather service predicts a high of 90 in Lincoln on Wednesday, 95 on Thursday and 99 on Friday. The heat is forecast to continue through the weekend, with highs of 98 Saturday and 95 Sunday. Combined with the humidity, the temperature may feel as warm as 102 on Friday and 105 on Saturday, the weather service said.

Weather was factor in June train derailment near Bennet, BNSF officials say

Some areas of the state are likely to see even hotter conditions. Chadron, Scottsbluff and Valentine all are forecast to to see highs in the 100s Wednesday-Friday.

So far, the temperature in July in Lincoln is running about 2 degrees below normal, with high temperatures below the average on 11 of 18 days so far.

That has come after a warmer-than-normal June in which the city saw its first triple-digit temperatures since 2018 on June 16 and 17. The highest temperature since then is 97 on July 9.

Lincoln tops 100 for first time in three years; heat advisory up for Thursday

The forecast also is calling for drier-than-normal conditions, with not even a chance of rain likely until Sunday. The weather service said the hot, dry conditions will be caused by a high-pressure system that will move into the Central Plains mid-week.

Watch Now: Cleanup continues at event center with 1,600 competitors arriving this week
Record-setting heat leads to headaches with Lincoln streets

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

