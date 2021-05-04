Lincoln, like much of the U.S., got hotter the last decade

"Overall, much of Nebraska is getting increasingly warmer and wetter," she said. "Moving the window of the climate normal reflects and captures this trend."

While every month was warmer over the past 10 years in Lincoln, there was some pretty wide variation.

December was the month with the biggest rise, with its average temperature climbing a full 2 degrees, from 26.8 to 28.8. Other months that saw big increases were September, 1.2 degrees; and March and June, at 1.1 degrees.

August was the month with the smallest increase, with its average going from 75.3 to 75.6. January and April both saw their averages rise 0.4 degrees, while February and July both saw increases of 0.5 degrees.

The patterns are not as clear cut when it comes to precipitation, however.

Though Lincoln's average annual precipitation grew by 0.41 inches, from 28.93 inches to 29.34 inches, the distribution was uneven. In fact, May accounted for all of that increase, and more. The average rainfall in May grew from 4.29 inches from 1981-2010 to 4.91 inches from 1991-2020.

March saw its monthly average precipitation drop from 1.93 inches to 1.55 inches. April, July, August, September and November also saw declines.