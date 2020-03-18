Lincoln life amid pandemic: Roped-off restaurant tables, caps on customers, grocery limits

But two women chatting at Holmes Lake Park opted for a little extra space by carrying on their conversation from the opposite sides of two picnic tables.

Two downtown panhandlers perched themselves in their usual spots outside coffee shops on opposite corners of Eighth and P streets.

Haymarket workers and business patrons know them, and the two noted how foot traffic had fizzled in the last couple of days.

“Monday was a little better,” said a man who sat outside The Mill on Wednesday and didn’t want to be identified.

Outside the nearby Scooters, Orville "Dean" Myers said that even though he has a cough, he's not too worried about being exposed to the coronavirus. He continued seeking spare change to help him with his gas and electric bills.

“People down here are more cautious,” said Myers, who has a pair of gloves with him just in case.

The U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served as a lance corporal has come to this corner for the last 2½ years as he struggled to find jobs. Often, he takes the bus downtown, and he noticed the bus on his ride Wednesday seemed emptier than usual.