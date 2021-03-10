Lincoln leaders focus on inclusive leadership

Leaders from the Lincoln Journal Star and the Lincoln Community Foundation will be part of a panel discussion Wednesday on the importance of inclusive leadership.

Journal Star President and Publisher Ava Thomas and Lincoln Community Foundation president Barbara Bartle will join University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green for the Zoom event, which grows out of the university's participation in CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion.

The event, moderated by Channel 4 KSNB news anchor and producer Sarah Bekele, runs from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Visit the university’s CEO Action webpage — https://diversity.unl.edu/ceo-action#pledge — for information and to register. Zoom information will be supplied to registrants on March 15.

The event will also feature a presentation from Helen Fagan, a leadership and diversity scholar and practitioner, with comments on the panel discussion and tips for fighting racism, injustice and inequality.

CEO Action is the nation's largest CEO-driven initiative of its kind, and UNL is the first institution of higher education in Nebraska to join the movement.

