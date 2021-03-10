 Skip to main content
Lincoln leaders focus on inclusive leadership
Lincoln leaders focus on inclusive leadership

Leaders from the Lincoln Journal Star and the Lincoln Community Foundation will be part of a panel discussion Wednesday on the importance of inclusive leadership.

Journal Star President and Publisher Ava Thomas and Lincoln Community Foundation president Barbara Bartle will join University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green for the Zoom event, which grows out of the university's participation in CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion. 

Ava Thomas

Ava Thomas, president and publisher of the Lincoln Journal Star. January 2021.
Barbara Bartle

Bartle
Ronnie Green

Ronnie Green

The event, moderated by Channel 4 KSNB news anchor and producer Sarah Bekele, runs from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Visit the university’s CEO Action webpage — https://diversity.unl.edu/ceo-action#pledge — for information and to register. Zoom information will be supplied to registrants on March 15.

The event will also feature a presentation from Helen Fagan, a leadership and diversity scholar and practitioner, with comments on the panel discussion and tips for fighting racism, injustice and inequality.

CEO Action is the nation's largest CEO-driven initiative of its kind, and UNL is the first institution of higher education in Nebraska to join the movement.

Editor

Dave Bundy has been editor of the Journal Star since 2012 and served as its news editor from 1997 to 2001.

