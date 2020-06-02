Lincoln law enforcement officers meet, take knee with black community leaders

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Officers from the Lincoln Police Department and Lancaster County Sheriff's Department took a knee with black community leaders Tuesday at the Malone Community Center.

The kneeling was a tribute to black Americans -- most recently George Floyd in Minneapolis, which has sparked worldwide protests and violence -- killed by police.

They also discussed systemic racism in American law enforcement policies.

"It's important that the police took the first step, and they're doing that," said Ishma Valenti, a community organizer at the Malone Community Center.

He also talked about the Wednesday roll-out of a new "Hold Cops Accountable" initiative that's aimed at connecting black community leaders with law enforcement to create more just policing policies.

LPD Chief Jeff Bliemeister stressed the importance of communication between the black community and law enforcement.

"What happened to George Floyd was wrong," Bliemeister said.

Valenti said law enforcement officials assured black community leaders that they are committed to doing more to combat systemic racism.