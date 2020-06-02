Lincoln law enforcement officers meet, take knee with black community leaders

Officers from the Lincoln Police Department and Lancaster County Sheriff's Department took a knee with black community leaders Tuesday at the Malone Community Center.
The kneeling was a tribute to black Americans -- most recently George Floyd in Minneapolis, which has sparked worldwide protests and violence -- killed by police.
They also discussed systemic racism in American law enforcement policies.
"It's important that the police took the first step, and they're doing that," said Ishma Valenti, a community organizer at the Malone Community Center.
He also talked about the Wednesday roll-out of a new "Hold Cops Accountable" initiative that's aimed at connecting black community leaders with law enforcement to create more just policing policies.
LPD Chief Jeff Bliemeister stressed the importance of communication between the black community and law enforcement.
"What happened to George Floyd was wrong," Bliemeister said.
Valenti said law enforcement officials assured black community leaders that they are committed to doing more to combat systemic racism.
While strides have been made in the relationship between the two groups, Bliemeister said, more needs to be done. He said he hears the protesters from the Black Lives Matter movement and understands their concerns.
He also welcomes the increased accountability these new connections will bring.
"We are not afraid of the accountability," he said. "We want the accountability."
Valenti said he is optimistic about the relationship going forward and he is optimistic that there will be positive change that comes from the protests.
"The protesters' voices will not go in vain," Valenti said. "We will work together for accountable change."
