 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Lincoln, Lancaster County holding job fair on Sept. 29

  • Updated
  • 0

Lincoln and Lancaster County government officials on Thursday announced plans for a job fair to help fill some of the more than 100 job openings they have.

The event will be 3-7 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Auld Pavilion Recreation Center in Antelope Park.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Human Resources Director Barb McIntyre said representatives from 11 city and eight county departments will be available at the job fair to answer questions and help prospective employees with the application process.

With affordable housing at a premium in Lincoln, planners propose allowing older lots with multiple homes to subdivide
Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund announces grants

McIntyre said some of the job openings include recreation leaders and assistants, StarTran bus operators, public health nurses, county correctional officers, juvenile detention officers, police trainees, civil engineers and heavy equipment operators.

“We offer diverse jobs in a variety of career tracks that afford people the opportunity to apply their talents in an environment that offers competitive pay, generous time off and benefits that allow you to care for yourself and your family, in addition to giving back to the community through your work,” McIntyre said.

People are also reading…

Find more information about the job fair, go to: lincoln.ne.gov/careerfair.

City Council approves contract with management employees

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Queen Elizabeth’s complicated legacy in Africa

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News