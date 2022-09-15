Lincoln, Lancaster County holding job fair on Sept. 29

Lincoln and Lancaster County government officials on Thursday announced plans for a job fair to help fill some of the more than 100 job openings they have.

The event will be 3-7 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Auld Pavilion Recreation Center in Antelope Park.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Human Resources Director Barb McIntyre said representatives from 11 city and eight county departments will be available at the job fair to answer questions and help prospective employees with the application process.

McIntyre said some of the job openings include recreation leaders and assistants, StarTran bus operators, public health nurses, county correctional officers, juvenile detention officers, police trainees, civil engineers and heavy equipment operators.

“We offer diverse jobs in a variety of career tracks that afford people the opportunity to apply their talents in an environment that offers competitive pay, generous time off and benefits that allow you to care for yourself and your family, in addition to giving back to the community through your work,” McIntyre said.

Find more information about the job fair, go to: lincoln.ne.gov/careerfair.