Several southeast Nebraska counties, including Lancaster County, are experiencing 911 disruptions and may be down for the next several hours, according to a Nebraska Public Service Commission news release.

Lincoln Police Lieutenant Jason Wesch said the disruptions are caused by technical problems at Windstream, a telecommunications contractor in Lincoln.

There was a fire at the Windstream office in downtown Lincoln Friday night, which damaged a transformer. The company was relying on a generator to continue online communications centers, but the generator failed.

Windstream crews are currently working to bring the system back online, according to the Public Service Commission.

Other counties that may be affected include Adams, Butler, Cass, Clay, Fillmore, Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Nuckolls, Otoe, Pawnee, Richardson, Saline, Saunders, Seward, Thayer and York.

If Lincoln and Lancaster County residents cannot reach 911, Wesch said they should call in this order:

1-402-441-6000

1-531-249-9797

1-402-326-5072

1-402-405-6766

This is a developing story, stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

