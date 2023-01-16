Lincoln junior roller derby standout to represent US at summer World Cup in France

Junior roller derby standout Jessenia Morales is hurtling into the new year full speed ahead.

The 16-year-old Lincoln High School junior, who goes by “Speedy Morales” on the track, is headed to Valence, France, this summer after punching her ticket to the Junior Roller Derby World Cup, where she will represent Team USA alongside 39 other young athletes across the sport.

The selection, which comes after years of nasty falls, glorious triumphs and stinging defeats, is still somewhat surreal for Morales, who got the call in November.

“I’m getting the opportunity to do something that I’ve wanted since I was, like, 10 years old,” Morales said. “Even now, I’ll randomly have moments of realization, like, ‘Oh my God, this is real.’”

The selection process for the World Cup, which was open to any member of the Junior Roller Derby Association under 18 before Sept. 1, 2022, started with a pool of about 80 candidates. They were then narrowed down to two 20-person teams.

The two teams made up an all-women's division and open division, which Morales was named to after a successful tryout in Phoenix.

While her qualifying performance left the selection committee with little doubt in her abilities, Morales’ path has been far from straightforward.

After moving over to roller derby from ballet at the age of 8, Morales said the contrast was jarring.

“Dance is very delicate, you can’t really get hurt that much,” she said. “Then I went to roller skating and falling down all the time. I hated it at first.”

Morales’ mother refused to let her give it up early, however. Morales said it would be another five years until she began to recognize her own potential while she was a member of the Lincoln Lightning, her first junior derby club.

That's where she met Megan Harrington, aka Flash, the club’s coach and one of her mentors in the sport.

“She had a lot of drive to sustain her passion, which always helped me,” Morales said.

When Harrington was elevated to the national women’s team, Morales saw opportunity on the horizon.

“Ever since then, I knew that making Team USA was what I wanted, and I guess I just never let that go,” Morales said.

In the years since, Morales has become a formidable leader for the No Coast Roller Derby club, which she has captained for the past two years.

“I think it’s brought out a lot of personality,” said Kali Hartshorn, Morales’ mother. “She was kind of more quiet and reserved, and then when she joined derby, I think these were just kind of like her people and she took charge in a way.”

Morales’ elevation to the U.S. team has been a point of pride for her family as much as herself.

She recalled going with her mother and father, Michael Morales, to get their pictures taken for their passports. While they were at the post office, the elder Morales proudly boasted of his daughter’s achievement to a room full of strangers.

Hartshorn has shared a similar enthusiasm, both in pushing her to try out for the U.S. team and after learning of her daughter’s selection.

“I freaked out,” she said. “I’m her biggest fan, and I tell her all the time how good she is.”

Her newfound acclaim has come with newfound obstacles, however. Morales admitted she’s still nervous about the trip to France.

As the only member of No Coast attending the tournament and likely one of the few team members from the Midwest, she said, she initially worried about feeling like an outsider. But already she's been able to get in touch with most of the athletes on the roster over social media.

“I think that because roller derby is such a community on its own, I’ve been able to make a lot of friends already,” Morales said.

Although she's focused on this summer's competition, Morales said she’s also looking ahead to her future beyond the World Cup.

She’ll be aged out of the next global tournament, but Morales said she’s committed to staying involved with roller derby beyond next year when she graduates both from high school and the Junior league, whether that’s as a player in the adult women's league, a coach or a referee.

“I want to help everybody find their love of the sport,” she said. “I think if they were to just give it a chance, it’s something that’s a lot of fun.”

