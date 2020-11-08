Lincoln judge finds inspiration for children's book during trip to the doughnut shop

Inspiration struck, as it sometimes does, at a Lincoln doughnut shop, the aroma of warm sugar heavy in the air.

Rob Otte, a district court judge in Lincoln, said the stop at Dunkin' on Old Cheney Road with his five grandkids and their dads led him to write a children's book, "Lily Discovers People are Like Donuts," which hit Amazon's online bookshelf at the end of October.

"I just noticed at the time that the grandkids are so different in so many different ways," he said.

And when they ordered, each chose something different.

"Literally, it was born at that minute," Otte said.

While it says on the copyright page that the names and characters are all products of his imagination, "Lily is the real Lily," he said, referring to his granddaughter, Lily Salem.

He enlisted her help on the story, which celebrates diversity — of doughnuts and people — imagining if people were doughnuts what kind they might be.

"I think it's cool," said Lily, a Lincoln fourth grader who loves reading, especially chapter books. "I haven't really been the inspiration of anything before that has been out in the world. So this is real exciting for me and my family."