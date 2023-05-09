Lincoln Journal Star photographer Kenneth Ferriera won first place in the Great Plains Journalism Awards in the Sports Feature category for a photo he took of the East High School softball team’s pregame routine.

He was also a finalist in the Feature Photography category for a drone photo of the repainted basketball court near Capitol Parkway and South Street.

The Great Plains journalism contest includes newspapers, magazines and broadcasters from Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas and North and South Dakota.

The awards, sponsored by the Tulsa Press Club, were announced Friday.

Other Journal Star finalists were:

* Andrew Wegley for Beat Reporting on public safety

* Amie Just for a Sports Reporting story detailing how Nebraska packed up its football team for a trip to Ireland.

* L. Kent Wolgamott for an Entertainment Feature about 88-year-old blues musician Bobby Rush before his performance at ZooFest.

* Justin Wan in the General News Photography category for a photo taken after a Nebraska Pardons Board hearing for Earnest Jackson.

The Lincoln Journal Star's top photos from 2022