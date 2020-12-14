Lincoln is voted happiest city in U.S. according to Men's Health

There are many reasons Lincoln has been named America's Happiest City — the economy and sense of community among them — but Ann Ringlein has a far simpler one.

The people of Lincoln have access to 132 parks and 134 miles of trails.

"(It's) because we have such wonderful trails, I think people (are) wanting to get outside," said Ringlein, manager of the Lincoln Running Company.

Men's Health magazine named Lincoln America's Happiest City in its December issue after researchers surveyed residents of 100 U.S. cities and determined Nebraska's capital tops in mental health, community, financial well-being, environment and physical health.

And its parks and trails were a nice perk, too.

Mary Torell, board member of the Great Plains Trail Network, said there has been a significant increase in people using Lincoln's trails this year.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

COVID-19 has a lot to do with that, she said. Consider that on Oct. 10, Rock Island Trail hosted 23,177 people.

"The trails have been a godsend to so many people and I've never seen (them) as crowded as (they've) been this last year," she said.

Lincoln's economy also played a factor in the ranking.