 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Lincoln is among the top 10 most popular cities to play pickleball

  • 0

Lincoln was named one of the 10 most popular cities to play pickleball by Pickleball Portal, a site dedicated to the growing number of pickleball fans.

The site based its ranking on the number of courts per 10,000 residents.

Lincoln joins Seattle, Washington; St. Paul, Minnesota; Madison, Wisconsin; the Virginia cities of Virginia Beach, Chesapeake and Arlington; Omaha, Plano, Texas; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

The city had already concluded Lincolnites loved pickleball enough that it needed a master plan for the city’s tennis and pickleball courts.

More evidence of the sport’s popularity: Lincoln residents donated $23,524 during Give to Lincoln Day last week to Pickleball Lincoln, the nonprofit that promotes the sport locally.

Sculpture honoring the late Beatrice 'Mike' Seacrest installed at Sunken Gardens
Protective custody unit for intoxicated people will no longer contract with law enforcement

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Local government reporter

Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tension soars as anti-Rwanda protests hit DR Congo cities

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News