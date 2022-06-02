Lincoln is among the top 10 most popular cities to play pickleball

Lincoln was named one of the 10 most popular cities to play pickleball by Pickleball Portal, a site dedicated to the growing number of pickleball fans.

The site based its ranking on the number of courts per 10,000 residents.

Lincoln joins Seattle, Washington; St. Paul, Minnesota; Madison, Wisconsin; the Virginia cities of Virginia Beach, Chesapeake and Arlington; Omaha, Plano, Texas; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

The city had already concluded Lincolnites loved pickleball enough that it needed a master plan for the city’s tennis and pickleball courts.

More evidence of the sport’s popularity: Lincoln residents donated $23,524 during Give to Lincoln Day last week to Pickleball Lincoln, the nonprofit that promotes the sport locally.

