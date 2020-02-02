Lincoln influencers gather for pink velvet macchiatos and doughnut bouquets

About 30 of Lincoln's social media influencers were invited to the College Park Dunkin' on Sunday to try out new drinks and doughnuts from the shop.
They arrived to find platters of sprinkled doughnuts, decorated walls for photo ops and pink, caffeinated drinks.
Dunkin' spokeswoman Abby Zweigle said the event was meant to promote drinks to influencers, who would then promote Dunkin' products to their own audiences.
"These new drinks are a little cooler, a little more accessible for younger people," she said.
Many of the influencers in attendance are students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Haley Ringenberg, a senior textile and apparel design major at UNL, said before she was invited to the event, Dunkin' was already a part of her life.
"I always go to the Dunkin' on campus and use my Pocket Points," she said. "So, I'm pretty happy to be here."
Ringenberg started influencing — promoting or recommending a product or service on social media — when she had a partnership with Express, a retail company. On Sunday, Ringenberg was able to make one of the new Dunkin' drinks: a pink velvet macchiato, which the company is rolling out in time for Valentine's Day.
Sunday's event was the second of its kind to happen in Nebraska — a similar event took place in Omaha on Saturday.
You have free articles remaining.
"We just think these new products are super good, so we're excited to share them with everyone," said Shannon Durkin, assistant field marketing manager for Dunkin'.
The inside of the Dunkin' was cordoned off for the private event while influencers made "doughnut bouquets," but customers were still able to order from the drive-thru.
Cobey Gragg, an employee who manned the register, said this was his first time witnessing such an event.
"It's kind of crazy, having this and the drive-thru open," he said.
Other Dunkin' employees tended to the folks in cars, as well as showing the guests how to make the new drinks behind the counter.
Lauren Stoughtenger, who came to the event with Ringenberg, said it was interesting to her from a research standpoint.
"I'm not really an influencer now, but I'd like to be after college," she said. "Influencing is interesting from a marketing point of view."
Stoughtenger, a senior advertising and public relations major at UNL, said she'd like to go into marketing research, and influencing was a good start.
As the event came to a close, the guests were urged to take doughnuts home. Anna Brichka, who runs an Instagram account about being a mother to three children, said she was going to take treats home for her kids.
"I bring them here all the time," she said. "They love it."
Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or sali@journalstar.com