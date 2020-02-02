Lincoln influencers gather for pink velvet macchiatos and doughnut bouquets

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"We just think these new products are super good, so we're excited to share them with everyone," said Shannon Durkin, assistant field marketing manager for Dunkin'.

The inside of the Dunkin' was cordoned off for the private event while influencers made "doughnut bouquets," but customers were still able to order from the drive-thru.

Cobey Gragg, an employee who manned the register, said this was his first time witnessing such an event.

"It's kind of crazy, having this and the drive-thru open," he said.

Other Dunkin' employees tended to the folks in cars, as well as showing the guests how to make the new drinks behind the counter.

Lauren Stoughtenger, who came to the event with Ringenberg, said it was interesting to her from a research standpoint.

"I'm not really an influencer now, but I'd like to be after college," she said. "Influencing is interesting from a marketing point of view."

Stoughtenger, a senior advertising and public relations major at UNL, said she'd like to go into marketing research, and influencing was a good start.