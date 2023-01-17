 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln included in winter storm warning; LPS cancels classes

A winter storm is expected to make a mess of Wednesday's afternoon commute, but how much snow falls in Lincoln will likely come down to a degree or two.

Warmer temperatures could mean dealing with more freezing rain and sleet on sidewalks and city streets.

“It’s a very, very tough situation to manage," said Tim Byrne, the city maintenance operations manager in charge of keeping streets clear no matter what precipitation falls from the skies.

The good news, he said, is that temperatures aren’t forecasted to be exceedingly cold, and thus less likely to produce a significant amount of ice. Slushy conditions are much more likely, and should still be approached with caution, Byrne said.

The National Weather Service upgraded its bulletins ahead of Wednesday's expected winter storm, including Lancaster County in a winter storm warning that covers much of the state.

Heavy, wet snow is expected across a wide area, with up to a foot possible in a swath from southwest Nebraska to the northeastern corner of the state.

Meteorologist Corey Mead with the National Weather Service in Valley noted that snow amounts will drop off dramatically on either side of the heavy snow band. In Lancaster County, for example, conditions are expected to be worse on the north side, where snow could fall on top of streets and sidewalks already slickened by freezing rain.

"That's going to cause problems," Mead said.

The Lincoln area is likely to see 3-5 inches of snow, with slightly higher totals possible in Omaha. School districts in both metro areas called off Wednesday classes.

In central Nebraska, 6-12 inches is expected from Kearney through Grand Island to Aurora.

Where the band of heavy snow sets up, currently projected from Imperial to North Platte through the Sandhills and extending to Norfolk, 10-18 inches is expected.

In Lincoln, the winter storm warning begins at 6 a.m. when light snow is expected to transition to freezing rain possibly mixed with sleet for several hours until temperatures drop and the precipitation changes back to snow on Wednesday afternoon. The snow will continue into Wednesday evening before skies clear on Thursday.

In preparation for the storm, the city planned to launch brine trucks to begin pretreating the city’s main roads at midnight, with snow plows on standby in the event they are needed.

“Our program is designed to easily expand and contract as we need to use resources,” Byrne said.

As snowfall accumulates, major streets will be prioritized for plowing. If enough snow falls, the city will turn to third-party contractors to assist in plowing residential streets. According to Byrne, the threshold for employing contractors has been 4 inches of snowfall, although in recent years the city has approached the situation on a case-by-case basis.

In order to assist the city’s efforts to clear streets, Byrne recommended that citizens find off-street parking for their vehicles if at all possible.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2634 or sbelair@journalstar.com.

