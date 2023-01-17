Lincoln included in winter storm warning, but will storm boom or bust?

The National Weather Service upgraded its bulletins ahead of Wednesday's expected winter storm, including Lancaster County in a winter storm warning that covers much of the state.

Heavy, wet snow is expected across a wide area, with up to a foot possible in a swath from southwest Nebraska to the northeastern corner of the state. On either side of the heavy snow band, however, snow totals are expected to drop off dramatically.

Meteorologist Corey Mead with the National Weather Service in Valley noted that snow amounts will drop off dramatically on either side of the heavy snow band. In Lancaster County, for example, conditions are expected to be worse on the north side, where snow could fall on top of streets and sidewalks already slickened by freezing rain.

"That's going to cause problems," Mead said.

The Lincoln area is likely to see 3-5 inches of snow, with slightly higher totals possible in the Omaha metro area. In central Nebraska, 5-10 inches is expected from Kearney through Grand Island to Aurora.

Where the band of heavy snow sets up, currently projected from Imperial to North Platte through the Sandhills and extending to Norfolk, 10-15 inches is expected.

In Lincoln, the winter storm warning begins at 6 a.m. when light snow is expected to transition to freezing rain possibly mixed with sleet for several hours until temperatures drop and the precipitation changes back to snow on Wednesday afternoon. The snow will continue into Wednesday evening before skies clear on Thursday.

