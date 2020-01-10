Lincoln in winter weather advisory

The Lincoln area is in a winter weather advisory as of 9 a.m. this morning.

The National Weather Service is forecasting 1-3 inches of snow for Lincoln, with higher amounts of 6 inches or more possible farther to the south.

In addition to the snow, high winds are likely to make for treacherous travel conditions, especially for areas along and south of Interstate 80.

The weather service said sustained winds of 15-20 miles per hour are likely in Lincoln, with gusts close to 40 miles per hour.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Snow is expected to start around noon and intensify later in the afternoon.

The weather service said the combination of moderate to heavy snow and high winds could lead to "reduced visibility and deteriorating road conditions this afternoon and evening."

Lincoln's Transportation and Utilities Department got a jump on the storm, sending out 15 crews overnight to apply anti-ice brine to arterial streets and school and bus routes.

The winter weather advisory lasts until midnight, and snow could continue overnight for some areas.