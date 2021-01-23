 Skip to main content
Lincoln in winter weather advisory until early Sunday; winter storm watch issued for Monday
Lincoln in winter weather advisory until early Sunday; winter storm watch issued for Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Lincoln area until 3 a.m. Sunday.

The weather service said areas of Southeast Nebraska could see up to an inch of snow and a light glaze of ice by early morning Sunday, which could have an impact on travel in the region.

The weather service has also issued a winter storm watch from Monday morning through late Monday night. Heavy snow is possible throughout the day Monday, with accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible.

Weather logo 2020 snow
Husker News