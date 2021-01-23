Lincoln in winter weather advisory until early Sunday; winter storm watch issued for Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Lincoln area until 3 a.m. Sunday.
The weather service said areas of Southeast Nebraska could see up to an inch of snow and a light glaze of ice by early morning Sunday, which could have an impact on travel in the region.
The weather service has also issued a winter storm watch from Monday morning through late Monday night. Heavy snow is possible throughout the day Monday, with accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible.
