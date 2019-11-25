Lincoln in winter weather advisory; storm could snarl Thanksgiving plans

If you're dreaming of a white Thanksgiving, there's a good chance you'll get your wish.
A major winter storm was forecast to sweep across the state, with snow starting Monday afternoon in western Nebraska and extending through Wednesday morning along the Missouri River.
As of Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service was forecasting 8-12 inches of snow in areas of northeast Nebraska, while many other areas could see 6 inches or more.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, most of the state was included in a winter storm warning, winter storm watch or winter weather advisory.
Lancaster County is in a winter weather advisory scheduled to last from noon Tuesday to 9 a.m. Wednesday. Lincoln is in what the National Weather Service is calling the "area of greatest uncertainty" when it comes to snowfall.
The current forecast is for 3-4 inches Tuesday in Lincoln, with most of that likely falling after 4 p.m. But go 40 miles north, and up to 6 inches is forecast in Fremont. Go 40 miles south, and Beatrice is forecast to get an inch or less.
How much snow Lincoln gets will largely depend on when rain changes over to snow and whether the track of the storm shifts southward, forecasters said.
The snow that does fall is likely to make travel difficult, with the weather service warning of "near whiteout conditions" in some areas.
In the Lincoln area, winds could gust near 40 mph Tuesday night and near 35 mph on Wednesday.
As of Monday afternoon, several flights to Denver from both Omaha and Lincoln scheduled for Tuesday already had been canceled. The Denver area was forecast to get up to 11 inches of snow Monday night into Tuesday.
The Denver Post reported that several airlines, including United, which flies to Denver from Lincoln and Omaha, and Southwest and Frontier, which fly to Denver from Omaha, were offering fee waivers, allowing passengers to change their flights.
The University of Nebraska at Kearney announced Monday that it would be closed Tuesday and Wednesday because of the forecast, which calls for 6-8 inches of snow in central Nebraska. The university also announced that a women's basketball game scheduled for Tuesday was postponed, while a men's game against Wayne State College was moved to Wednesday.
Hastings College also canceled classes Tuesday, as did several area school districts.
Also likely to be affected are the state high school football championships in Lincoln. Though conditions for the games themselves may not be that bad, travel for teams will likely be affected.
Scottsbluff High School, which was playing in the Class B title game Monday night, canceled buses that were going to take its band, cheerleaders and students to the game.
Jeff Smith, superintendent of Oakland-Craig Public Schools, said he was hoping not to have to make the same decision.
Oakland-Craig plays in the Class C-2 championship game at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, and in addition to the charter bus for the football team, the school is also planning to bring two school buses to Lincoln with the band, students and staff.
"It is stressful," Smith said Monday afternoon. "You want to make a good, safe decision for everybody, but you also want to support the team."
He said the plan is for buses to head back immediately after the game, "and that's if it's safe."
The high school is in Oakland, which is about 20 miles northeast of Fremont, in an area that is forecast to get 5-7 inches of snow.
If conditions do not appear to be safe, the school will have to find somewhere in Lincoln to stay, a cost it will likely have to absorb because it is too close to Lincoln to qualify for assistance from the Nebraska School Activities Association, Smith said.
If that happens, "It'll be a nightmare," he said.
While the heaviest snow is forecast to fall on Tuesday, there are chances for snow in Lincoln on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The best chance is on Thanksgiving day, with a 60% chance of snow, most of it likely before 2 p.m.
In fact, Lincoln could see measurable snow on Thanksgiving for the first time since 1995.
Many other areas of the state also may see more snow on Thursday.
"This is a white Thanksgiving for almost all of us," said Mike Moritz, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hastings.
Temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid-40s on Friday and Saturday, and there may even be some rain on Friday, with some areas possibly seeing a half inch or more.
