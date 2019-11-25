Lincoln in winter weather advisory; storm could snarl Thanksgiving plans

Jeff Smith, superintendent of Oakland-Craig Public Schools, said he was hoping not to have to make the same decision.

Oakland-Craig plays in the Class C-2 championship game at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, and in addition to the charter bus for the football team, the school is also planning to bring two school buses to Lincoln with the band, students and staff.

"It is stressful," Smith said Monday afternoon. "You want to make a good, safe decision for everybody, but you also want to support the team."

He said the plan is for buses to head back immediately after the game, "and that's if it's safe."

The high school is in Oakland, which is about 20 miles northeast of Fremont, in an area that is forecast to get 5-7 inches of snow.

If conditions do not appear to be safe, the school will have to find somewhere in Lincoln to stay, a cost it will likely have to absorb because it is too close to Lincoln to qualify for assistance from the Nebraska School Activities Association, Smith said.

If that happens, "It'll be a nightmare," he said.