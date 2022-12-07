Lincoln in winter weather advisory; freezing rain is likely on Thursday morning

The eastern half of Nebraska, including the Lincoln area, is in a winter weather advisory that starts Thursday morning.

The advisory begins at midnight in areas of central Nebraska and at 3 a.m. in Lincoln and will be in effect until midnight.

The National Weather Service said a wintry mix of precipitation is likely, with more snow farther north and more ice farther south.

The weather service is forecasting less than an inch of snow in most of Southeast Nebraska, but some areas, including Lincoln, could see up to 0.1 inches of ice. Farther west, areas between York and Cozad could see up to 0.2 inches of ice.

That could lead to slick roads and sidewalks and make travel difficult, especially during the morning commute, the weather service said.

In Lincoln, precipitation could hold off until after 8 a.m. Thursday. As temperatures warm throughout the day, the precipitation will likely turn to rain.

Lincoln has yet to see any measurable snow this season, but it could use precipitation in whatever form it comes. The city is more than 9 inches below its normal precipitation number year to date.