Lincoln in winter weather advisory; freezing rain is likely on Thursday morning

  Updated
The eastern half of Nebraska, including the Lincoln area, is in a winter weather advisory that starts Thursday morning.

The advisory begins at midnight in areas of central Nebraska and at 3 a.m. in Lincoln and will be in effect until midnight.

The National Weather Service said a wintry mix of precipitation is likely, with more snow farther north and more ice farther south.

Nothing makes your car safer in the wintertime than making the place where the rubber meets the road out of a material that stays flexible in the cold. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
Drought continues to worsen across Nebraska

The weather service is forecasting less than an inch of snow in most of Southeast Nebraska, but some areas, including Lincoln, could see up to 0.1 inches of ice. Farther west, areas between York and Cozad could see up to 0.2 inches of ice.

That could lead to slick roads and sidewalks and make travel difficult, especially during the morning commute, the weather service said.

In Lincoln, precipitation could hold off until after 8 a.m. Thursday. As temperatures warm throughout the day, the precipitation will likely turn to rain.

Lincoln has yet to see any measurable snow this season, but it could use precipitation in whatever form it comes. The city is more than 9 inches below its normal precipitation number year to date.

Nebraska regulator's cold weather rule now in effect for gas companies

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

50-year anniversary of iconic ‘Blue Marble’ photo

