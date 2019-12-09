Lincoln in wind advisory until noon Monday

Lincoln is in a wind advisory until noon Monday, the weather service said.
Temperatures are markedly cooler, with a high of 25 expected Monday and 31 on Tuesday.
A band of snow from 7-9 a.m., combined with northwest winds of 20-35 mph and gusts to 45 mph, had hampered visibility during the morning commute.
The city of Lincoln sent a news release that 20 crews were applying granular salt pre-wet with anti-ice brine to arterial, school and bus routes. Bridges were treated with brine at midnight.
"Drivers should be alert for slick spots, especially on untreated areas," the city said.
The next chance of snow is Friday night, forecasters say.
