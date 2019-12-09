Lincoln in wind advisory until noon Monday

Lincoln is in a wind advisory until noon Monday, the weather service said.

Temperatures are markedly cooler, with a high of 25 expected Monday and 31 on Tuesday.

A band of snow from 7-9 a.m., combined with northwest winds of 20-35 mph and gusts to 45 mph, had hampered visibility during the morning commute.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city of Lincoln sent a news release that 20 crews were applying granular salt pre-wet with anti-ice brine to arterial, school and bus routes. Bridges were treated with brine at midnight.

"Drivers should be alert for slick spots, especially on untreated areas," the city said.

The next chance of snow is Friday night, forecasters say.

PhotoFiles: The blizzard of 1948-49 in Nebraska

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.