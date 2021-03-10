Lincoln in wind advisory as weather pattern about to change

Lincoln is in a wind advisory until 6 p.m. Wednesday night, and the high winds will create increased danger of fires, the National Weather Service said.

Parts of east-central and southeast Nebraska could see wind gusts of up to 55 mph, which is enough to blow over unsecured objects and bring down tree limbs, possibly leading to scattered power outages.

The high winds and low humidity also will cause a "very high to extreme fire danger" in the same areas because conditions are still very dry, the weather service said. Just to the east and south of Lincoln, several counties have red flag warnings, meaning the fire risk is extremely high.

Lincoln has received only 0.06 of an inch of precipitation over the past two weeks, and though there are no drought conditions locally, all of Lancaster County is considered abnormally dry.

The high winds are in advance of a cold front moving through the state that will greatly change the weather pattern.

The biggest change is that temperatures are forecast to drop from the 70s, where they have been for several days, into the 50s Thursday, Friday and Saturday and then into the 40s after that.