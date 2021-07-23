Lincoln in heat advisory Saturday as temperatures ramp up

Lincoln's first heat wave in a month is kicking in, and it's not likely to let up for awhile.

The National Weather Service is forecasting highs in the upper 90s starting Friday, with high humidity levels that will make it feel even more uncomfortable.

The weather service has issued a heat advisory for Lincoln and much of southeastern Nebraska beginning at noon Saturday and extending until 8 p.m. The expected high on Saturday is 96, and the heat index could reach anywhere from 102-105. The weather service warned people to take precautions such as drinking plenty of fluids and limiting time spent outside.

For anyone without air conditioning, city officials recommend cooling off during regular hours at recreation centers, libraries, and senior centers as well as other public locations such as theaters and shopping malls. Aging Partners said it has a limited number of fans for distribution on a first-come-first-served basis to adults age 60 and over. People can call 402-441-3025 for more information

A high of 96 is forecast for Sunday, with a small chance of thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday morning. Because of that, Monday is expected to be slightly cooler, with a high of 93.