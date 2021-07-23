Lincoln in heat advisory Saturday as temperatures ramp up

Lincoln's first heat wave in a month is kicking in, and it's not likely to let up for awhile.
The National Weather Service is forecasting highs in the upper 90s starting Friday, with high humidity levels that will make it feel even more uncomfortable.
The weather service has issued a heat advisory for Lincoln and much of southeastern Nebraska beginning at noon Saturday and extending until 8 p.m. The expected high on Saturday is 96, and the heat index could reach anywhere from 102-105. The weather service warned people to take precautions such as drinking plenty of fluids and limiting time spent outside.
For anyone without air conditioning, city officials recommend cooling off during regular hours at recreation centers, libraries, and senior centers as well as other public locations such as theaters and shopping malls. Aging Partners said it has a limited number of fans for distribution on a first-come-first-served basis to adults age 60 and over. People can call 402-441-3025 for more information
A high of 96 is forecast for Sunday, with a small chance of thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday morning. Because of that, Monday is expected to be slightly cooler, with a high of 93.
Temperatures are expected to warm up even more later next week, with a high of 98 forecast for Tuesday, before potential triple-digit heat reaches Lincoln. The weather service is forecasting a high of 102 on Wednesday and 100 on Thursday. A heat index value as high as 110 is "not out of the question" Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather service said in a bulletin.
The weather this week and next will be the hottest Lincoln has seen since early to mid-June, when the temperature reached 90 or above on 16 of 20 days from June 4-23, including 102 on June 16 and a record 103 on June 17. However, the temperature was 95 or above only four times during that stretch.
The weather service said the heat wave is being caused by a high pressure dome over the Central Plains. It said to expect temperatures in the 90s for at least a week, with limited chances for rainfall.
Lincoln is only about 0.33 inches below its normal precipitation levels for the year, but that's due to heavy rains in March. Since the beginning of April, however, rainfall is more than 4.5 inches below average.
Sill, only about half the county is considered abnormally dry, with the rest in normal conditions, according to the latest drought report published Thursday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
