Lincoln in for more bitter cold, additional snow

The cold snap in Lincoln over the past few days, which has been the worst in several years, is about to get worse.

The high temperature reached double digits in the Capital City on Wednesday for the first time since Saturday, but it's likely to be the last time for the next week.

The National Weather Service is forecasting "dangerously cold weather" for much of Nebraska, with single-digit high temperatures — at best — and below-zero lows through at least Tuesday.

The forecast Sunday in Lincoln calls for a high of minus 1 degree, which, if it occurs, would be the first time in 25 years Lincoln has failed to get to zero. The high on Feb. 4, 1996, was minus 4.

It's possible at least one record low could be set. The forecast low for Monday morning is -13. The record for that day is -11.

It's also possible Lincoln could set a record for lowest high temperature Saturday. The forecast high is 4, while the record for the date is 9.

"Hazardous" wind chills are likely to range from minus 20 to minus 25 on Friday and Saturday, and minus 30 to minus 40 on Sunday and Monday.

Much of central and western Nebraska was in a wind chill advisory starting Wednesday night that lasts until Monday.