Lincoln in for more bitter cold, additional snow

The cold snap in Lincoln over the past few days, which has been the worst in several years, is about to get worse.
The high temperature reached double digits in the Capital City on Wednesday for the first time since Saturday, but it's likely to be the last time for the next week.
The National Weather Service is forecasting "dangerously cold weather" for much of Nebraska, with single-digit high temperatures — at best — and below-zero lows through at least Tuesday.
The forecast Sunday in Lincoln calls for a high of minus 1 degree, which, if it occurs, would be the first time in 25 years Lincoln has failed to get to zero. The high on Feb. 4, 1996, was minus 4.
It's possible at least one record low could be set. The forecast low for Monday morning is -13. The record for that day is -11.
It's also possible Lincoln could set a record for lowest high temperature Saturday. The forecast high is 4, while the record for the date is 9.
"Hazardous" wind chills are likely to range from minus 20 to minus 25 on Friday and Saturday, and minus 30 to minus 40 on Sunday and Monday.
Much of central and western Nebraska was in a wind chill advisory starting Wednesday night that lasts until Monday.
Long-range forecasts show the temperature in Lincoln not reaching 20 degrees until at least Feb. 18.
If the cold isn't bad enough, the weather service said Lincoln could see another 2-4 inches of snow beginning Thursday and continuing through Saturday.
So far, the city has already gotten nearly 10 inches of snow this month and nearly 43 inches this winter.
COLD WEATHER SAFETY TIPS
Bundle up and wear layers
Wear layers of lightweight clothing to stay warm. Gloves and a hat will help prevent losing body heat.
Don’t forget furry friends
Bring pets indoors. If they can’t come inside, make sure that they have enough shelter to keep them warm and that they can get to unfrozen water.
Remember the 3 feet rule for space heaters
If you are using a space heater, place it on a level, hard surface and keep anything flammable at least three feet away — things such as paper, clothing, bedding, curtains or rugs. Turn off space heaters before leaving the room or going to bed.
Practice fireplace safety
If you are using a fireplace, use a glass or metal fire screen large enough to catch sparks and rolling logs. Make sure fireplace embers are out before leaving the room or going to bed.
Protect water pipes
Run water, even at a trickle, to help prevent water pipes from freezing. Open the kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing. Keep the garage doors closed if there are water lines in the garage.
Keep thermostat at same temperature
Keep the thermostat at the same temperature day and night. Your heating bill may be a little higher, but you could avoid a more costly repair job if your pipes freeze and burst.
The kitchen is for cooking
Never use a stove or oven to heat your home.
Use generators outside
Never operate a generator inside a home, including in the basement or garage. Don’t hook a generator up to the home’s wiring. The safest thing to do is to connect the equipment you want to power directly to the outlets on the generator.
