Lincoln in for more bitter cold, additional snow
Lincoln in for more bitter cold, additional snow

Weather Feature, 2.8

Mike Lewis didn't even have time to catch a fish on frozen Holmes Lake before ice crystals began forming on his beard on a frigid Monday. The temperature dropped to minus 18 degrees Tuesday morning and more of the same is forecast for the rest of the week.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

The cold snap in Lincoln over the past few days, which has been the worst in several years, is about to get worse.

The high temperature reached double digits in the Capital City on Wednesday for the first time since Saturday, but it's likely to be the last time for the next week.

The National Weather Service is forecasting "dangerously cold weather" for much of Nebraska, with single-digit high temperatures — at best — and below-zero lows through at least Tuesday.

The forecast Sunday in Lincoln calls for a high of minus 1 degree, which, if it occurs, would be the first time in 25 years Lincoln has failed to get to zero. The high on Feb. 4, 1996, was minus 4.

Heavy snow causes Grand Island skating rink roof collapse

It's possible at least one record low could be set. The forecast low for Monday morning is -13. The record for that day is -11.

It's also possible Lincoln could set a record for lowest high temperature Saturday. The forecast high is 4, while the record for the date is 9.

"Hazardous" wind chills are likely to range from minus 20 to minus 25 on Friday and Saturday, and minus 30 to minus 40 on Sunday and Monday.

More than 83,000 Runzas are sold as part of 'Temperature Tuesday' promotion

Much of central and western Nebraska was in a wind chill advisory starting Wednesday night that lasts until Monday.

Long-range forecasts show the temperature in Lincoln not reaching 20 degrees until at least Feb. 18.

If the cold isn't bad enough, the weather service said Lincoln could see another 2-4 inches of snow beginning Thursday and continuing through Saturday.

So far, the city has already gotten nearly 10 inches of snow this month and nearly 43 inches this winter.

COLD WEATHER SAFETY TIPS

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

