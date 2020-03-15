You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln hospitals to place restrictions on visitors beginning Monday
Lincoln hospitals to place restrictions on visitors beginning Monday

Bryan East Campus

Bryan Health is set to begin restrictions on visitors to Lincoln hospitals.

 Journal Star file photo

Beginning Monday, all visitors to Bryan Medical Center campuses, including Lincoln hospitals and physicians' office towers, and CHI Health hospitals across Nebraska and southwest Iowa will be screened for risk of the coronavirus.

Both medical systems announced a series of visitor restrictions in Sunday afternoon news releases.  

Only two visitors will be allowed for each patient, and only parents or legal guardians will be allowed in the neonatal intensive care unit and to visit pediatric patients.

Visits to the family birthplace at Bryan Health will be restricted to adults, and visits by siblings must be pre-arranged. 

People who are sick, especially with fever, cough, shortness of breath and flu-like symptoms, are asked not to visit patients in the hospital. 

 

News intern

Samantha Bernt is a Fremont native and a junior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln majoring in journalism and broadcasting. She joined the Journal Star in 2019 as a reporting intern.

