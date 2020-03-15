Lincoln hospitals to place restrictions on visitors beginning Monday

Beginning Monday, all visitors to Bryan Medical Center campuses, including Lincoln hospitals and physicians' office towers, and CHI Health hospitals across Nebraska and southwest Iowa will be screened for risk of the coronavirus.

Both medical systems announced a series of visitor restrictions in Sunday afternoon news releases.

Only two visitors will be allowed for each patient, and only parents or legal guardians will be allowed in the neonatal intensive care unit and to visit pediatric patients.

Visits to the family birthplace at Bryan Health will be restricted to adults, and visits by siblings must be pre-arranged.

People who are sick, especially with fever, cough, shortness of breath and flu-like symptoms, are asked not to visit patients in the hospital.

